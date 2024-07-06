The CBS Exec That Greenlit Gilligan's Island Absolutely Hated The Show

Sticking seven characters on an island without the opportunity for any guest stars really does seem like the worst idea in the world according to TV thinking of the 1960s, so why was Schwartz so insistent? Although it seems like the show might be a simple take on something like "Robinson Crusoe," the idea actually comes from something more original. In an interview with EmmyTVLegends.org in 1997, Schwartz explained how he came upon his idea:

"...That was my aim, was to put all these very very different people together, where could I put them that they couldn't get away from each other? And that's how I came upon the desert isle."

Schwartz wanted the characters to be strangers forced together by circumstance who have to work together to survive, and he wanted them to be from as many different walks of life as possible. That's why there are millionaires, a movie star, a professor, the ship's captain, a farm girl, and the ship's goofy first mate all trapped upon the island — the idea was to show that even the most different of strangers can learn to survive together, like an anti-"Lord of the Flies." Since then, there have very few other shows with a completely limited cast and location, but "Gilligan's Island" was the first and best, in large part because of its earnest, hopeful heart.