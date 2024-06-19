Gilligan's Island Only Got Made Because Of A Random Gas Station Attendant

I have yet to task a team of scientists with actually proving this theory, but I contend that there's a glitch in our universe that grants every person who hears the theme song to the 1964-1967 television comedy "Gilligan's Island," even if it's just a single time, with the unerring ability to recall the lyrics and tune of the song in their entirety from that moment until the moment they shuffle off this mortal coil. (If you're an ultra-rich person who happens to have stumbled into a "Brewster's Millions" scenario and are looking to provide grant money for a proper study into this phenomenon, hit me up.) The melody seems to have been scientifically engineered to stick in peoples' brains, and since the lyrics of the song explain the backstory and premise of the entire show, the idea of having tons of people wandering around with the whole thing stuck in their heads must have been very helpful to creator Sherwood Schwartz and broadcast network CBS.

But before "Gilligan's Island" ever made it on the air, before the network executives secretly added their own tweaks to the pilot behind Schwartz's back, even before Schwartz pitched the series to CBS, he pitched it to a random gas station attendant — and got an encouraging response.