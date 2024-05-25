CBS Tried To Manipulate Gilligan's Island Behind The Creator's Back

Back in 1961, Newt Minow, then the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, gave an infamous speech about the state of modern television. Minow, who had just been appointed to his position, noted that nothing is better than good TV, "But when television is bad," he said, "nothing is worse." He invited his listeners to sit and watch any random 24 hours of TV and assured them that "what you will observe is a vast wasteland."

"You will see," he continued, "a procession of game shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, Western bad men, Western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence, and cartoons. And endlessly, commercials — many screaming, cajoling, and offending." More than anything, he said, you will find boredom. Minow believed that there was a disconnect between what TV stations were providing and what an intelligent viewing public wanted to see.

Some agreed with Minow's assessment that most programs on TV were frivolous and distracting, offering no art or thought to the public discourse. Others found his statements to be snobbish and judgmental, lambasting entire genres as worthless when a great deal of thought and humor went into them. One of Minow's detractors was Sherwood Schwartz, the creator of "Gilligan's Island." Schwartz hated that Minow hated TV, and, in response, named the S.S. Minnow, the crashed sea vessel from his show, after Newt Minow.

Schwartz also credits Minow for giving too much power to studios, causing certain producers on "Gilligan's Island" to forcibly wrest control from him. In 1997, Schwartz was interviewed by the Television Academy, and he lamented that certain CBS studio heads — whom he names — tried to shoot extra scenes for the "Gilligan's" pilot without his knowledge.