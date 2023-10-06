The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Brady Bunch

Anyone who grew up in the 1970s can tell you the story of a lovely lady, who was bringing up three very lovely girls, and a man named Brady, who was busy with three boys of his own. Of course, one day, the lady met this fellow, and the rest is TV history. When Carol Martin (Florence Henderson) married Mike Brady (Robert Reed), all six of their children came together, along with their trusty maid Alice (Ann B. Davis), to become the sitcom family known as "The Brady Bunch."

"The Brady Bunch" is one of the most beloved and memorable sitcoms of all time. The adolescent antics of Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher McKnight), Bobby (Mike Lookinland), Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb), and Cindy (Susan Olsen) made for plenty of comedy and drama as the bunch dealt with the trials and tribulations of a blended family, sibling rivalries, growing up, and everything in between. By today's standards, it's certainly cheesy, but it's wholesome, charming, and has all the staples of a classic TV series.

Despite airing from 1969 to 1974, "The Brady Bunch" has endured through multiple generations, thanks to endless syndicated reruns that have allowed plenty of new, younger viewers to experience the show just as their Baby Boomer and Generation X parents did so many decades ago. Since the series came to an end nearly 50 years ago, not everyone from the main cast is still with us. But here's a full list of the major actors from "The Brady Bunch" who are still alive.