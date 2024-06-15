How Tina Louise Really Felt About Gilligan's Island

Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" occupies a strange space in popular culture. Thanks to decades of reruns, the series became deeply embedded into the American subconscious, becoming one of the bedrocks of 1960s television. There was a time when everyone in a certain age bracket learned all about "Gilligan's Island" without even trying, and no Gen-Xer worth their weight in clove cigarettes couldn't sing the show's theme song. At the same time, however, "Island" was widely derided by critics and audiences alike for being silly "low art" entertainment, reliant on silly slapstick over any sense of realism. "Gilligan's Island" was ubiquitous, but it wasn't necessarily respected.

The cast of "Gilligan's Island" were victims of their own popularity. Bob Denver, Alan Hale, Dawn Wells, Russell Johnson, and Tina Louise all continued to work after the series — and they all have broad, decades-long careers in entertainment besides — but they also became best-known for their roles on "Island." If a reporter spoke to one of them, "Gilligan's Island" would likely come up first. Only Jim Backus had a broad enough career to be associated with multiple other notable roles.

One might assume that the cast resented their association with "Island." Actors, after all, want to prove they have range and continue to work, not be pigeonholed as Mary-Ann or the Professor. For many years, some TV fans assumed that Tina Louise, who played the glamorous movie star Ginger Grant, hated that she was best-known for the one role. It seems, however, that Louise was at peace with Ginger. Indeed, in a 2020 interview with the New York Post, Louise confessed she was still very fond of the role.