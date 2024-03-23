Gilligan's Island's Alan Hale Hid A Set Injury From The Cast And Crew For Weeks

Alan Hale is probably best known for playing Jonas Grumby, a.k.a. The Skipper, on the 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." He was, however, an experienced stage and TV performer prior to "Gilligan's," having made his Broadway debut in 1931 in a play called "Caught Wet." Hale also appeared in over 50 films before 1964, across all genres and budgets. He had a recurring role on "The Gene Autry Show" and played the title characters on "Biff Baker, U.S.A." and on "Casey Jones." He was in single episodes of most of the hit Western TV shows of the 1950s and '60s. When it came time to play The Skipper, Hale was wholly dedicated to the role, trying to be as funny as possible.In the world of adventure TV, Hale was a major presence and a consummate professional.

Hale was so professional, in fact, that he once refused to report a personal injury to the staff of "Gilligan's Island" for fear of throwing off the show's shooting schedule.

According to the book "Inside Gilligan's Island," written by show creator Sherwood Schwartz, Hale once suffered a rather serious accident that Schwartz had to call out. While Schwartz doesn't list the name of the episode, there was a stunt that Hale had to perform sometime partway through the show's first season that required him to fall out of a tree. Evidently, Hale missed the crash pad and landed on his wrist, breaking it. Schwartz described Hale as one of those "the show must go on" actors, who will continue to act, even through injury. It wouldn't be until many weeks later that Schwartz would notice that Hale's wrist was swollen.

Who knew "Gilligan's Island" was so dangerous?