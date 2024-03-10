Gilligan's Island's Bob Denver Had A Terrifying Close Encounter With A Lion On Set

The Gordy subplot in Jordan Peele's "Nope" is distressing for many reasons, not least of which is that history is filled with incidents of real-life film and TV actors nearly meeting their maker at the hands — or paws — of a startled non-human costar (much like the leads of the fictional chimpanzee sitcom within Peele's movie, "Gordy's Home"). We're not as far removed from such real-world incidents as you might assume, either. During her "Hot Ones" episode in 2022, Leslie Mann recalled having to share a "little tiny space" with an actual lion on the "George of the Jungle" set 25 years earlier and realizing that "if he just jumps at me, I'm dead" and nobody could do a damn thing to save her.

30 years before that, it seems Bob Denver had a similar encounter with one of Simba's cousins on "Gilligan's Island." The show's second season episode "Feed the Kitty" (March 3, 1966) saw a shipwrecked lion wash up on the shores of the titular island, much to the consternation of its residents. Naturally, the bumbling Gilligan (Denver) nearly spelled his own doom by panicking and inadvertently locking himself in a hut with the big cat, only to befriend them after extracting a thorn from their paw. By the time Gilligan had begun training his newfound companion for a circus act, an uncredited Janos Prohaska — a Hungarian actor and stunt performer who made his living playing burly animals in American productions — had assumed the role of Gilligan's four-legged acquaintance to make life easier for everyone.

Before that, however, Denver had to act opposite an honest-to-goodness lion named Zamba. And, well, let's just say that Zamba didn't take kindly to Denver's antics as Gilligan.