Why Gilligan's First Name In Gilligan's Island Was Completely Scrapped From The Show

Watching "Gilligan's Island" reruns as a child always had this author wondering if "Gilligan" was the character's first name or last name. Gilligan, as played hilariously by Bob Denver, was the main character of the series, but also its buffoonish comic relief. He was most countered by his straight man, the Skipper (Alan Hale) or Professor Roy Hinckley (Russell Johnson), but he served as a foil for every character. Denver doesn't get enough credit for his pliability as a comic performer. Denver passed away in 2005 at the age of 70, best known for "Gilligan's Island" and for the 1959 sitcom "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." He was also a regular on the Sherwood Schwartz series "Dusty's Trail" as well as the 1968 series "The Good Guys."

On "Gilligan's Island," many fans wondered what Gilligan's full name was. It seems that, at the end of the day, he's like Cher or Fabian, sporting only one name. In my headcanon, Gilligan is his first name and he dropped his family name after his father was arrested for committing some horrible atrocity. It seems, however, that "Gilligan" was once clarified as the character's last name in early series Bibles. In those early days of development, the character was to be called Willy Gilligan.

"Willy Gilligan" was confirmed by Denver himself on his professional web page. He clarified all of the characters' full names, which had been seen on the series. "Willy Gilligan," however, was never in a script, and was never spoken aloud in any rendition of "Gilligan's Island." Evidently "Willy" was Schwartz's idea, but Denver liked the single name better. Willy was cut free.

This was such a mystery, however, that Snopes — the famed fact-checking website — got involved.