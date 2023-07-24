Cool Stuff: Mattel Is Selling Ryan Gosling's 'I Am Kenough' Ken Hoodie From The Barbie Movie

"Barbie" made huge waves at the box office this past weekend, and if you didn't see the movie, then what are you waiting for? For everyone else who flocked to theaters for "Barbie," you might find yourself working through an existential crisis. Thankfully, if you're a Ken, Mattel has the perfect piece of apparel for you to let everyone know that you're doing all right.

Although "Barbie" is about the titular character played by Margot Robbie, her boy toy Ken (played impeccably by Ryan Gosling) also goes through a transformation where he realizes that he can be happy even if Barbie doesn't want to be with him. After Ryan Gosling sings an incredible ballad and comes to terms with his place in Barbieland without Barbie, he can be seen sporting a tie-dye, fleece-style hoodie that says "I am Kenough." If you, like me, saw that piece of clothing and immediately wanted one for your own closet, we have good news: Mattel is selling these hoodies right now!