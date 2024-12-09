Who Sang The Iconic Gilligan's Island Theme Song?

"The Ballad of Gilligan's Island," in case it needs repeating, is the single best TV theme song of all time. In addition to explicitly explaining the premise of the classic show, "Ballad" introduces every single one of its seven main characters by name (at least starting in the second season, when "The Professor and Mary Ann" replaced the phrase "and the rest"). It also helps that it's one of the most insidious earworms this side of "Yellow Submarine"; once you get "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island" stuck in your head, it will never leave. Your mind will be as lost as the Minnow.

In the original pilot episode for "Gilligan's Island," back before the final cast had been selected, the theme song was a calypso number composed by John Williams. That song, however, wasn't exactly what show creator Sherwood Schwartz wanted, so he and songwriter George Wyle wrote a second, better theme. (Wyle also wrote the Christmas standard "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" in 1963, so he knew how to write an effective earworm). His and Schwartz's "Ballad" was written as a sea shanty, and no one can hear its first six notes without singing the theme in its entirety.

The song was recorded by a band called the Wellingtons, who had just moved to Los Angeles from Urbana, Illinois a few years earlier. The Wellingtons originally called themselves the Lincolns, in homage to their home state (The Land of Lincoln), but changed their name to the Wellingtons when, presumably, the British Invasion was in full swing. The Wellingtons managed to land a plum gig in 1961 when they sang the theme song for the Disney series "The Wonderful World of Color." A proven quantity, the Wellingtons fit the bill to sing Schwartz's and Wyle's now-famed sea shanty.