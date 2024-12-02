The Hilarious Reason The Gilligan's Island Boat Is Named S.S. Minnow

As the theme song of "Gilligan's Island" reminds us before every episode, five passengers set sail on a charter boat from Hawaii for what should have been a three-hour tour. Of course, that three-hour tour eventually turned into three seasons of Gilligan, his captain, and the passengers being stranded on an "uncharted desert isle," where their boat, the S.S. Minnow, ran aground.

The ship seen stranded on the sands of the South Pacific island in the opening credits was actually a real boat, which was destroyed especially for "Gilligan's Island," mystifying a local man in the process. But Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom actually used several different models for the S.S. Minnow, which was revisited throughout the CBS series as the castaways attempted to fix it on various occasions. Alas, the small vessel was never fully restored, even after a valiant effort from the Professor (Russell Johnson) to glue the damaged ship together in the season 1 episode "Goodbye Island," which resulted in the ship falling apart again after the glue turned out to be temporary.

All of which is interesting enough for fans of the series, but the inspiration for the ship's name is perhaps the most interesting tidbit about the great S.S. Minnow.