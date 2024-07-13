The Creator Of Gilligan's Island Wrote The Pilot In Unimaginable Pain

The act of creation can be a difficult process. Painful even. Sometimes excruciating. Take, for instance, the writing of the "Gilligan's Island" pilot.

Sherwood Schwartz was no babe in the entertainment industry woods when he set out to bring the tale of the S.S. Minnow's two-man crew and five passengers getting shipwrecked on an uncharted island somewhere far off the coast of Hawaii. He broke into show business as a radio writer for The Bob Hope Show in 1938, and found additional work on the radio version of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet." He segued to television in the 1950s when he joined the staff of the early sitcom "I Married Joan," put in six years on "The Red Skelton Show" and was ready to pitch a show of his own in 1963 when he hit upon the idea of a particularly calamitous three-hour boat tour.

"Gilligan's Island" may be one of the silliest sitcoms in the history of television, but Schwartz's Sartre-esque concept is still in the pop cultural conversation 60 years after its CBS network premiere. The series' formula ain't rocket science: every episode opens on the island, confronts the seven characters with a conundrum or two and ends with everyone still stranded on the island. Occasionally, a stroke of seeming good fortune arises that might return them to civilization, but these opportunities are always undone by the lovably inept Gilligan (Bob Denver).

The episodes often feel like they wrote themselves, but writing the episode that lands Gilligan and the gang on the island proved an unexpectedly Herculean task for the Schwartz. And this is because the veteran comedy writer disastrously mistook himself for a wood-lugging Hercules.