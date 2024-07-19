Destroying The Gilligan's Island Boat Hilariously Mystified A Local Old Man

Thanks to the imminently catchy theme song to Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," generations of TV fans know the premise of the series, even if they haven't seen a single episode. The song, fashioned after old-timey sea shanties, explains that five passengers, a captain, and his first mate, all boarded a small sightseeing vessel for a three-hour tour. They hit some bad weather on their voyage and crash-landed on an uncharted desert isle. The ship, the S.S. Minnow, was irreparably damaged, and the seven stranded castaways have to learn to survive together, usually to comedic effect.

Most of the series was filmed in California, but certain exteriors, especially early in the series, were filmed on the island of Kauai in Hawai'i. Schwartz recounted every possible detail of the filming in his invaluable book "Inside Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication," published in 2010. To shoot the show's opening sequence, Schwartz needed a local ship to serve as the S.S. Minnow. Specifically, he needed a small passenger ship that could hold five civilians in addition to a captain and a first officer. More specifically, he needed a ship with a flying bridge. A flying bridge, also known as a monkey island, is an elevated platform on top of a small vessel where crew members can have an unobstructed 360-degree view.

Most specifically, Schwartz needed a seven-person vessel with a flying bridge that he could smash a hole in the side of. This was to be the damaged ship, seen in the photo above, to be used for the opening sequence. Of course, smashing a hole in a ship with a hammer drew some curious lookie-loos who didn't understand why people were smashing up a perfectly decent ship.