Were The Mosquitoes From Gilligan's Island A Real Band?

Depending on your tastes, one of the best things about "Gilligan's Island" was the fact that seven castaways on an uncharted island, hidden from the rest of humankind, were frequently visited by all manner of guests. There was the time a young Kurt Russell appeared on "Gilligan's Island" as Jungle Boy, or when Don Rickles guest starred as kidnapper Norbert Wiley and quickly made Russell Johnson lose his cool.

Though one scrapped episode would have made sense of some of this classic "Gilligan's Island" nonsense, for the most part this kind of thing was never explained. Such was the case with the season 2 episode "Don't Bug the Mosquitoes," in which a Beatles-esque band named The Mosquitos visits the island simply to escape their fame for a while. How did they know about this uncharted island? Did they really pack all their instruments and amps into a small helicopter just so they could perform by themselves on their brief excursion? Again, none of this is remotely logical, and for most fans of the series, none of it really matters.

One lingering question many might have had, however, is whether The Mosquitos were a real band or not. After all, they certainly had the tunes and the look. Unfortunately, this pop supergroup was invented for the series — though it did feature some real musicians that already had a close connection to "Gilligan's Island."