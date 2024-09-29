The Gilligan's Island Guest Star That Made Russell Johnson Lose His Cool

In the "Gilligan's Island" episode "The Kidnapper" (November 28, 1966), the castaways are found, but not in the most helpful way. A rogue kidnapper named Norbert Wiley (Don Rickles) has found his way to the island, and he begins to ply his trade immediately. He kidnaps Lovey Howell (Natalie Schafer) and demands the castaways pay $10,000. Mrs. Howell manages to give her kidnapper the slip, but he manages to kidnap Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) in exchange, now demanding $20,000. The cycle repeats itself again when Mary Ann escapes, and Norbert kidnaps Ginger (Tina Louise), demanding $30,000.

Eventually, the castaways capture Norbert using Gilligan (Bob Denver) as the ultimate bait. In a bamboo cage, Norbert explains that kidnapping is a compulsion for him and that he cannot be reformed. Ginger takes it upon herself to psychoanalyze him and reform him, while the Skipper (Alan Hale, Jr.) and the Professor (Russell Johnson) repair the boat that brought him to the island. The hope is that Norbert will feel remorse, and the eight characters can all escape the island together, now copacetic. For a second, Norbert seems to feel guilty. it seems like everything is going to work.

Naturally, Norbert was only faking his contrition and fled the island on his repaired boat alone. Ginger, in taking the role of the shrink, reveals that she was merely reenacting a film she was in years ago ... and that the film's plot played out in the exact same way, ending with a similar betrayal. Such is the Sisyphean struggle of "Gilligan's Island." No progress will ever be made to escape.

It so happens that Russell Johnson hated filming "The Kidnapper." It seems that Johnson was a gentleman with a mature sense of humor, while Don Rickles was already notorious for his brash form of insult comedy. In his autobiography "Gilligan, Maynard & Me," Denver recalled how badly the two actors got along, and how upset Johnson was.