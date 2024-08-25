The Unaired Gilligan's Island Pilot Marooned Remained Hidden For 29 Years

The theme song for "Gilligan's Island" was written by executive producer and show creator Sherwood Schwartz and songwriter George Wyle. It remains, without contest, one of the best TV theme songs of all time, efficiently communicating the show's premise and all seven of its characters, wrapped in one of the most insidious earworms ever recorded. Only the theme to "The Brady Bunch" can rival its cultural power. Only Jack Marshall's theme to "The Munsters" and Danny Elfman's theme to "Tales from the Crypt" can surpass it musically.

It may be shocking to learn, then, that the sea shanty version we all known and love was the second theme attempted. The original theme song had a calypso beat and different lyrics. Incidentally, the original was penned by music legend John Williams. Schwartz himself sang the theme song, although one would be forgiven for thinking it was voice luminary Mel Blanc.

The original lyrics also describe several new characters that "Gilligan's Island" fans may not be familiar with. "Two secretaries from U.S.A.," the lyrics say, "'they on the Minnow this lovely day. A high school teacher is next aboard, all taking trip that they cannot afford." The lyrics do describe the Millionaire and his Wife, at any rate, and Gilligan and the Skipper are still there piloting the S.S. Minnow. There is no mention of Ginger the movie star, the Professor, or the farm girl Mary Ann.

The calypso song was used for "Marooned," the original "Gilligan's Island" pilot, and it wouldn't be heard by the public until October 16, 1992. "Marooned" would finally air for the first time during a "Gilligan's Island" anniversary event, and some of the changes were a little surprising to old-school "Gilligan's Island" fans.