A Character Actor You Loved To Hate Almost Played The Professor On Gilligan's Island

Say what you will about "Gilligan's Island," but the critically derided 1960s sitcom knew its audience and pandered to them with buffoonish élan. Though that audience didn't fully materialize until after the series' cancellation in 1967, decades of successful syndication is all the proof you need to acknowledge that creator Sherwood Schwartz (who also brought together "The Brady Bunch") was some kind of low-aiming visionary.

Those of us who blew countless hours of our childhood hanging with the castaways on that uncharted desert isle somewhere in the Pacific Ocean owe Schwartz a debt of gratitude. Watching Bob Denver's Gilligan ineptly ensure that the Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.) and the passengers of the S.S. Minnow remain stranded on that tropical patch of earth made not doing chores and/or homework a brain-numbing joy. Yes, the jokes were awful and the plots shamelessly recycled, but there was something strangely compelling about Schwartz's dramatis personae. For many, the Howells (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer), the Professor (Russell Johnson), Mary Ann (Dawn Wells), and Ginger (Tina Louise) became defining sitcom archetypes.

And this all worked to the embarrassingly effective extent that it did because Schwartz nailed the casting. But he had some intriguing options before settling on the above-mentioned actors. In fact, he nearly gave one of film and television's most beloved jerks (onscreen, not off) his big break.