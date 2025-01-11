When Did Gilligan's Island Start Shooting In Color?

Though it only aired for three seasons from 1964 to 1967, all 98 episodes of "Gilligan's Island" were shown in syndication for years, garnering the sitcom a devoted following that spanned generations. But if you happen to belong to the generation that saw the show when it first aired, you might recall the first season debuting in black and white.

A decade before "Gilligan's Island" hit the airwaves, NBC became the first U.S. network to transmit a coast-to-coast color transmission, broadcasting the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California across the nation on New Year's Day 1954 But the network that would later host "Gilligan's Island," CBS, had beaten NBC to the punch when it came to the first ever color broadcast in the U.S. Though it wasn't a coast-to-coast transmission like the Tournament of Roses parade in 1954, CBS's 1951 broadcast of musical variety special "Premiere" was the first ever commercial color program shown in the U.S. Broadcast across a five station network on the East coast, the program was perhaps a tad premature as nobody had the TV set necessary to actually watch CBS's field sequential color TV system at the time.

By the end of the 1950s, color TV sets were slightly more prevalent, but even then the majority of U.S. households were still watching in black and white. As the 1960s began, NBC was regularly broadcasting in color but the other networks stuck to monochrome, with CBS only broadcasting the odd special in color. It would take until the late '60s for primetime networks to switch to mostly color transmissions, and until the mid-1970s for roughly half of U.S. households to own color TVs.

So, with "Gilligan's Island" airing from 1964 to 67, it became swept up in the still burgeoning shift towards color, transitioning from shooting in monochrome to color after its first season. But if most homes in the U.S. still had black and white TVs at the time, why did CBS — which wanted to ditch the titular island from "Gilligan's Island" — make the switch?