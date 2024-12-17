The Harlem Globetrotters On Gilligan's Island Almost Featured A Different Team

Though there are only three seasons of "Gilligan's Island," the CBS sitcom became hugely popular thanks in part to its frequent showings in syndication. The show debuted in 1964 and ran until '67, but it was shown widely throughout the '70s and '80s, helping establish it as one of TV's most familiar sitcoms.

But it wasn't just the show itself that gave "Gilligan's Island" its cultural recognition. Once the series wrapped up, it lived on in the form of two animated spin-offs: "Gilligan's Planet" and "The New Adventures of Gilligan." Most of the castaways from the S.S. Minnow — named as such for a hilarious reason — also returned in three live-action TV movies: "Rescue From Gilligan's Island" (1978), "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island" (1979), and "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" (1981).

In the latter, the original castaway characters returned to the previously uncharted island on which they spent three seasons trying to escape during the original series. This time, however, they run a vacation resort, appropriately named The Castaways resort. Owned by Thurston Howell III (Jim Backus, who only had a cameo in "The Harlem Globetrotters On Gilligan's Island") the resort is overseen by the millionaire's son, Thurston Howell IV (David Ruprecht), who finds himself hosting the great Harlem Globetrotters basketball team after their plane goes down during a storm and they end up on the island. But prior to the film debuting on NBC, the plan was for Howell to host some different guests.