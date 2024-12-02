Why Jim Backus Only Has A Cameo In The Harlem Globetrotters On Gilligan's Island

Over the course of several decades, Jim Backus starred in more than 100 films and dozens of TV shows. During that time, the man displayed a unique range that saw him portray the ineffectual patriarch of the Stark family in "Rebel Without a Cause" and voice the beloved cartoon character Mr. Magoo from 1949 to 1989. But Backus' also gained fame by playing another millionaire: the elitist Thurston Howell III in "Gilligan's Island."

The actor was there from the very beginning, when his "Gilligan's Island" casting as Howell caused last-minute rewrites. Backus stuck around for all three seasons of the CBS sitcom before then voicing the character for the animated spinoffs "Gilligan's Planet" and "The New Adventures of Gilligan." But he also reprised the role in live-action for all three TV movies: "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," "Rescue From Gilligan's Island," and, "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island."

Sadly, his appearance in the latter was limited to a brief cameo towards the end of the film. Considering Backus' contributions to the franchise, it might seem odd for him not to be involved in what was the final "Gilligan's Island" TV movie. Sadly, he and the writers were left with no choice, as Backus' health prevented him from being more heavily involved in the 1982 film.