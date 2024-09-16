Gilligan's Island Creator Sherwood Schwartz Credited One Thing For The Show's Success

There is a general aesthetic rule in animation, often stressed in animation schools, called the silhouette principle. The idea is that an animator, when designing a character, should endeavor to create something that can instantly be recognized in silhouette. Think of a character like Bart Simpson. Even if presented completely in shadow, Bart is instantly recognizable. Same with Fred Flintstone, Speed Racer, or Invader Zim.

When it comes to color, there is a similar principle one might learn in similar classes. If a character is associated with a certain color scheme, it's important to consistently repeat that color scheme. This is certainly a rule that pertains to superheroes; Superman always requires a blue suit, a red cape, red boots, and a yellow belt in the middle. The Hulk, when looked at standing up, is green on top and green on bottom, but always has purple pants in the middle. There isn't anything necessarily being communicated about the Hulk's character via these colors, but the scheme makes the Hulk just as instantly recognizable as Bart Simpson. Bart, incidentally, also always wears the same colors.

When one thinks of the cast of "Gilligan's Island," one can see both the silhouette and color principles at work. Lovey Howell's pink pantsuits, Mary Ann's black pigtails, Mr. Howell's pith helmets ... these were all visual indicators that made the show easy to consume and the characters easy to recognize. Most importantly, Gilligan (Bob Denver) always wore a long-sleeve red shirt and white hat, while the Skipper (Alan Hale, Jr.) always wore his blue polo and black sailor's hat.

The costume choices were not merely good visual storytelling. Practically, it made sense that stranded castaways wouldn't be changing clothes too often (except for the Howells, but Schwartz had an answer for that). Indeed, "Gilligan's Island" creator Sherwood Schwartz credited the simple costumes and inherent silhouette/color scheme for the show's overwhelming success.