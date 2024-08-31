What Happened To Bob Denver After Gilligan's Island?

The culture at large seems to be very ambivalent about Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." On the one hand, it was massively popular and, thanks to plum syndication deals, remained in the pop culture consciousness for literally decades, feeding its goofy reruns to multiple generations. The seven stranded castaways are all easily recognizable by millions, and kids grew up chuckling to Gilligan's antics. On the other hand, "Gilligan's Island" is often lambasted, critically, as the nadir of television. The series takes place in a lightweight, cartoonish universe, and it doesn't ever reach deeply into the souls of the characters to analyze how they adapt to being stranded on a tropical island. There is no madness or deterioration, just shenanigans.

Anything as popular as "Gilligan's Island" at least deserves a robust and healthy regard, however. Its seven stars may have been playing broad, slapstick archetypes, but their performances certainly struck a chord. At the center of the show was Bob Denver, a comedic actor who had been performing professionally since the 1950s. Indeed, prior to "Gilligan's Island," Denver already had a hit sitcom under his belt with "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," on which he played the character Maynard G. Krebs for 144 episodes. He also appeared in the feature films "For Those Who Think Young" (which also starred his future "Island" co-star Tina Louise), "Take Her, She's Mine," and "A Private's Affair."

"Gilligan's Island" made Denver a household presence, although, as an actor, Denver merely continued to work at an average clip. After "Gilligan's Island," Denver would reprise the role multiple times on a few spinoffs, and play himself in many "Island" retrospectives. This was while also taking many notable TV jobs, mostly as a guest performer on some of the biggest shows of the day.