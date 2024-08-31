What Happened To Bob Denver After Gilligan's Island?
The culture at large seems to be very ambivalent about Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." On the one hand, it was massively popular and, thanks to plum syndication deals, remained in the pop culture consciousness for literally decades, feeding its goofy reruns to multiple generations. The seven stranded castaways are all easily recognizable by millions, and kids grew up chuckling to Gilligan's antics. On the other hand, "Gilligan's Island" is often lambasted, critically, as the nadir of television. The series takes place in a lightweight, cartoonish universe, and it doesn't ever reach deeply into the souls of the characters to analyze how they adapt to being stranded on a tropical island. There is no madness or deterioration, just shenanigans.
Anything as popular as "Gilligan's Island" at least deserves a robust and healthy regard, however. Its seven stars may have been playing broad, slapstick archetypes, but their performances certainly struck a chord. At the center of the show was Bob Denver, a comedic actor who had been performing professionally since the 1950s. Indeed, prior to "Gilligan's Island," Denver already had a hit sitcom under his belt with "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," on which he played the character Maynard G. Krebs for 144 episodes. He also appeared in the feature films "For Those Who Think Young" (which also starred his future "Island" co-star Tina Louise), "Take Her, She's Mine," and "A Private's Affair."
"Gilligan's Island" made Denver a household presence, although, as an actor, Denver merely continued to work at an average clip. After "Gilligan's Island," Denver would reprise the role multiple times on a few spinoffs, and play himself in many "Island" retrospectives. This was while also taking many notable TV jobs, mostly as a guest performer on some of the biggest shows of the day.
Bob Denver's post-Gilligan career
Denver kept busy during "Gilligan's Island," also appearing on episodes of "I Dream of Jeannie." As soon as "Island" went off the air in 1967, Denver already had another leading role lined up on "The Good Guys," a show about a cab driver (Denver) and a fry cook (Herb Edelman) who were constantly trying to get rich. "The Good Guys" lasted for 42 episodes over two seasons, getting canceled in 1970. At about the same time, Denver also appeared in three feature films, "Who's Minding the Mint?," the biker flick "The Sweet Ride," and the Phyllis Diller vehicle "Did You Hear the One About the Traveling Saleslady?"
From 1970 to 1973, Denver appeared on three episodes of "Love, American Style" before landing the title role in the Western sitcom "Dusty's Trail," also created by Sherwood Schwartz. "Dusty's Trail" was more or less a Western retooling of "Gilligan," as it featured the same seven archetypal character as its tropic island counterpart. The series only lasted 26 episodes over one season. Four episodes of the show were re-edited into a feature and it was released in theaters as "The Wackiest Wagon Train in the West."
"Trail" then led directly into the animated series "The New Adventures of Gilligan" in 1974. It was the first time Denver would return to the role.
In 1975, Denver took another leading role in Sid and Marty Krofft's kid-friendly sci-fi series "Far Out Space Nuts." One can admire Denver for always managing to play lead characters and title characters. He frequently played bumbling characters and slapstick boobs, but he did an exemplary job. "Space Nuts" only lasted 15 episodes, ending in 1976. From this point forward, a lot of Denver's acting career would begin to calcify around Gilligan, and he would return for other shows and TV movies.
Gilligan Rising
By the late 1970s, reruns of "Gilligan's Island" became ubiquitous, and there was seemingly a public demand for the show's return. Rather than merely reboot or revive the series, however, Sherwood Schwartz put out a series of TV movies and animated shows that featured most of the original cast (Tina Louise bowed out) in the same roles. 1979 saw the release of "The Castaways of Gilligan's Island," and in 1981, the seminal American classic "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" hit the airwaves. Denver also played Gilligan in all 13 episodes of "Gilligan's Planet," an animated series that moved the castaways to an abandoned planet, many lightyears from Earth. They were able to build a spacecraft out of wood, you see.
Denver also returned to the role of Maynard G. Krebs a few times, once in 1977 in "Whatever Happened to Dobie Gillis?" and again in 1988 in "Bring Me the Head of Dobie Gillis." Denver would also appear as Gilligan in several other sitcoms, usually there to visit characters who were fans of "Gilligan's Island." Gilligan showed up in "The New Gidget," "ALF," and even in an 1992 episode of "Baywatch." Denver entered a "resting on his laurels" phase in his career, mostly appearing on TV to play Gilligan, or to play himself. One of his last acting jobs was on the 1997 sci-fi series "Meego," also playing Gilligan. His last role was playing himself on a 1998 episode of "The Simpsons."
Denver passed away in 2005 at the age of 70, having left a deep mark in popular culture, even if he never was heavily awarded as a comedic actor. His "Island" fame was seemingly a blessing and a curse, bringing him national attention, but also pigeonholing him into a series of Gilligan-like roles, or constant revivals of the part. He seems like a decent, hardworking, funny fellow. All credit to Denver for creating a silly, but memorable character.