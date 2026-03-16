The Madison Episode 1 Proves Taylor Sheridan Is Ready To Take Some Major Risks

This post contains major spoilers for episode 1 of "The Madison."

After a long wait, "The Madison" has finally arrived and it looks as though creator Taylor Sheridan is taking a big risk. By embracing a deeply somber and serious tone, the writer is going against a tried-and-true formula that has proved incredibly successful ever since "Yellowstone" arrived and took over TV.

Despite the fact he starred in the spin-off "1883," Sam Elliott once trashed "Yellowstone." The screen legend, who also happens to be one of the best Western actors of all time, took issue with one aspect of Sheridan's series in particular — namely, the way in which it reminded him of long-running CBS soap opera "Dallas." But what Elliott overlooked in his anti-"Yellowstone" comments was that the soapy aspects of the hugely popular series were part of what made it such a big hit.

In fact, soapy melodrama has been part of the Sheridan success formula with every single one of his many, many shows. From "Tulsa King" to "Landman," Sheridan has never shied away from elaborate and unlikely scenarios that heighten the drama to absurd levels. But the other part of that same formula is the exact opposite: pure realism.

This unlikely combination has been working for Sheridan since the very beginning, setting his shows apart from everything else on TV. But with "The Madison," the prolific creator looks to have made a bold move. If episode 1 of the new series is anything to go by, Sheridan has finally gone all-in on the realism and jettisoned the soapy nonsense in a move that he surely knows could backfire in a major way.