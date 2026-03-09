Billy Bob Thornton's Favorite Landman Scene With Jacob Lofland Is Deeply Personal

Billy Bob Thornton seems to be having a grand old time on his hit series "Landman." That might have something to do with the fact that show creator Taylor Sheridan has teamed him with an attractive wife and given him a bunch of sly quips to deliver. But Thornton also seems to really respect the writing and his co-stars, and points to a scene in season 2, episode 2 wherein his character, Tommy Norris, and his son, Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) take stock of their relationship.

Billy Bob Thornton was shocked that "Landman" became so popular but he shouldn't have been. The star of Taylor Sheridan's oil drama knew first-hand how good the cast of the show were, having shared the screen with them for two full seasons. He also knew how good the writing could be and is clearly proud to be in one of the best Taylor Sheridan shows. So, when "Landman" became one of the biggest series on Paramount+ it shouldn't have been all that much of a surprise.

One scene in particular demonstrates the series' dramatic strength, and it happens to be Thornton's favorite. In an interview with GQ the veteran star pointed to "Sins of the Father," the second episode of season 2 in which Tommy and Cooper have a heart-to-heart during a long drive. "I have to say, that scene in the truck, maybe my favorite scene in season two," said Thornton, who went on to reveal that his tears in that scene were very real.