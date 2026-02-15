Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Knows Why Taylor Sheridan's TV Shows Work So Well
When it comes to achieving success, Taylor Sheridan's TV shows have a pretty great track record. For recent proof, look no further than "Landman," the Billy Bob Thornton-starring Texas oil drama that Sheridan co-created with Christian Wallace. The series has broken streaming records for Paramount+, which is no small feat, but what is it about Sheridan's work that seems to resonate with viewers?
While speaking to Variety, Thornton explained that Sheridan's knack for picking actors who have chemistry with each other is the key to his series' success. Not only that, but the prolific creator is also able to give each character distinct qualities that make them stand out. In Thornton's own words:
"It's also a tribute to Taylor, because he knows who to cast and for what part. He really does. Some writers write with their own voice for every character, but each person on this show is their own thing. I love that. So, when you have chemistry like that, but not everyone's talking the same [...] One of the most brilliant things Taylor's done with his shows is he has very strong individual characters with their own voices."
Thornton isn't the only actor who has praised Sheridan's writing ability, either. In fact, one of his "Landman" co-stars has pretty similar views about his talent for writing compelling characters who actors enjoy playing.
Demi Moore has also praised Taylor Sheridan's writing
There's an argument to be made that Taylor Sheridan ruined "Yellowstone" season 5 by putting himself in front of the camera too often. What's more, some critics have asserted that "1923" continued some unnecessary trends that Sheridan established in "Yellowstone," like having characters being tortured for no apparent reason. The point is that his work isn't always praised across the board, and many of his naysayers have especially taken issue with the way his shows depict women.
Be that as it may, Demi Moore, who portrays Cami Miller on "Landman," is in the pro-Sheridan camp alongside Billy Bob Thornton. During a conversation with her co-star Michelle Randolph for Interview Magazine, Moore praised Sheridan for making her "Landman" character evolve — although she believes that his writing, in general, is full of surprises:
"[O]ne of the brilliant things about Taylor's writing — it always takes these unexpected turns. It's like he's building a house."
Overall, it seems like Sheridan's actors appreciate his storytelling abilities, and the success of his shows suggests that audiences enjoy watching them, despite finding some problems here and there. With Sheridan now set to leave Paramount for NBCUniversal, another network will have the chance to benefit from his abilities in the near future.
You can stream "Landman" on Paramount+.