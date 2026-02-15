Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Knows Why Taylor Sheridan's TV Shows Work So Well

When it comes to achieving success, Taylor Sheridan's TV shows have a pretty great track record. For recent proof, look no further than "Landman," the Billy Bob Thornton-starring Texas oil drama that Sheridan co-created with Christian Wallace. The series has broken streaming records for Paramount+, which is no small feat, but what is it about Sheridan's work that seems to resonate with viewers?

While speaking to Variety, Thornton explained that Sheridan's knack for picking actors who have chemistry with each other is the key to his series' success. Not only that, but the prolific creator is also able to give each character distinct qualities that make them stand out. In Thornton's own words:

"It's also a tribute to Taylor, because he knows who to cast and for what part. He really does. Some writers write with their own voice for every character, but each person on this show is their own thing. I love that. So, when you have chemistry like that, but not everyone's talking the same [...] One of the most brilliant things Taylor's done with his shows is he has very strong individual characters with their own voices."

Thornton isn't the only actor who has praised Sheridan's writing ability, either. In fact, one of his "Landman" co-stars has pretty similar views about his talent for writing compelling characters who actors enjoy playing.