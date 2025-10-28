Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Left Paramount For NBCUniversal

If you had a man capable of reliably producing the most popular shows on TV as part of your company, you'd probably do everything you could to keep him. Unfortunately, Paramount let "Yellowstone" creator and all-round creative powerhouse Taylor Sheridan slip through its fingers in the wake of the Skydance/Paramount merger, a move that saw Skydance boss David Ellison take over as Paramount Chairman and CEO. At the time, the new guard promised to "enhance and reinvigorate marquee Paramount and CBS brands," but as Deadline has reported, Sheridan "felt dismissed" by the new executives, prompting him to search for a different company to back his prolific artistic output.

Sheridan has arguably been the most important creative at Paramount for some time, not only crafting the behemoth that was "Yellowstone" but also a whole raft of other shows that have proved consistently popular. Now that Ellison and Skydance are calling the shots, however, the man appears to have been put off. According to Deadline, there were numerous issues that led to the "Yellowstone" creator's exit, including extensive notes on movie scripts from the new executives and the potential of having his shows canceled.

Now, Sheridan is headed for NBCUniversal and its Peacock streaming platform, which previously hosted "Yellowstone" and looks to be the ideal place for the multi-hyphenate to continue to expand his already considerable TV empire. So, what exactly was it that led to Paramount losing one of the most creative figures in its roster (if not the most creative figure)?