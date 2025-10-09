How Nicole Kidman's Lioness Pushed Taylor Sheridan Out Of His Comfort Zone

Writer, producer, actor, and director Taylor Sheridan clearly wants to do it all, and he currently has numerous TV projects running at once. His hit Paramount+ series "Yellowstone" has spawned several spin-offs, including the now-finished "1883" and "1923," with several additional "Yellowstone" spin-offs in the works. Not only that, but he's also the creator of the Paramount+ shows "Tulsa King," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Landman," and "Lioness," making him an obscenely busy artist. After all, he not only serves as creator and often directs on these shows, but he has also traditionally written the entire things himself, which is a tremendous amount of work. For the Sylvester Stallone-starring "Tulsa King" and the Nicole Kidman-starring "Lioness," however, he finally gave up a little control and hired writers to help him complete his vision.

While that doesn't sound like a huge deal, handing your various projects over to others can be extremely challenging, and Sheridan seems like a creative who maintains tight artistic control on all his ventures, which is probably how he's maintained a certain level of quality on all of his shows. In a 2022 interview with Variety, Sheridan revealed that it wasn't dealing with prairie critters on "Yellowstone" or filming the intense action of "Lioness" that pushed him out of his comfort zone the most. Rather, it was doing a little bit of delegating and letting others do the work for him. Look, when you have nine or 10 series in production at once, you kind of need to delegate!