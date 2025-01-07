Every Taylor Sheridan Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

At this point, Paramount must be running out of space for any more titles from television show-making machine Taylor Sheridan. While "Yellowstone" might have drawn to a close, he still has the spin-offs lined up along with the likes of standalone titles, "Landman," "Lioness," "Tulsa King," and "Mayor of Kingstown" nicely ticking along as well. Of course, television isn't the only space Sheridan has occupied. Some of his best stories have been on the big screen instead of the small.

Before we even knew who John Dutton was and what it meant to be "taken to the train station," Taylor Sheridan was making a name for himself writing movies before really having a go at directing them. As with his television output, there have been some weak misses and some massive hits among the movies, and some you might be surprised he even played a part in helping create. Here's the ranking of every Taylor Sheridan movie project to which he has a writing or directing credit attached, beginning with his first time behind the camera when he dared to dabble in the horror genre.