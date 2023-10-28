Sicario 3 Producers Say The Threequel Will Bring Back Emily Blunt's Character

A third "Sicario" movie still seems to be in the works, and according to an interview producers recently gave Collider, there's a good chance it'll get the original band back together. Producers Trent Luckinbill and Molly Smith spoke to the outlet about the potential third film, revealing that their idea for it involves not just Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin's characters (who both appeared in the less fully embraced sequel "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" in 2018), but also Emily Blunt's, who hasn't been seen since the 2015 original.

"Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh, and we've got a great story to tell," Smith told Collider. The last time audiences saw Blunt's FBI special agent Kate Macer, she was mulling over the idea of killing Del Toro's Alejandro, a CIA-trained assassin who oversaw the team's cartel-catching mission and went way too far in the process. Instead, Kate signed paperwork saying the mission was all above board, and Alejandro went on to rack up more bodies in the sequel. Brolin also appeared in the sequel, reprising his role as CIA agent Matt Graver.

"Benicio, by nature of just working with us most recently, has been probably the closest to it at the moment," Smith told Collider, "But we're keeping all the talent informed. They've stayed close to it." In May 2022, Brolin told The Hollywood Reporter that the sequel had been written, saying, "It's out there. We think it deserves a third one if we can make it in the way that we want to make it."