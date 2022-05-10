A Third Sicario Movie Has Been 'Written And Rewritten' According To Josh Brolin

Sometimes, a movie that does not at all seem like the beginning of a franchise manages to kick off a franchise anyway. Such was the case with director Denis Villeneuve's 2015 action/thriller "Sicario," which went on to become one of the most acclaimed films of that year, though it very much stood on its own two feet. Yet, it got a slightly less buzzy (though still quite entertaining, for my money) sequel in the form of 2018's "Sicario: Day of the Soldado." Now, star Josh Brolin reveals that a third movie may well be in the cards — if everything comes together just so.

The actor recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his Prime Video series "Outer Range." During the course of the conversation, the topic turned to a potential third "Sicario" movie. Brolin revealed that a script has been written several times over and that the team is willing to do it, so long as it's on their terms.

"It's very much at the forefront of all of our minds. It's been written and it's been rewritten. So it's out there. We think it deserves a third one if we can make it in the way that we want to make it."

That whole "in the way we want to make it" bit is a bit ominous. Have they tried to get financing and has it come up short? Has the studio offered notes on the script that they don't like? As for who has written the script, it's worth noting that "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan penned both films, though the sequel was directed by Stefano Sollima.