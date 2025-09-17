Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Is Coming Back For Season 4 (But There's One Major Catch)

Casual viewers of "Tulsa King" will surely be excited to see Stallone return. He's the face of the fish-out-of-water series, in addition to one of its many executive producers. Stallone considers the art of making television a brutal undertaking that rivals being a filmmaker. If he's coming back, you know the show's in relatively steady hands. When you're looking at the production side of things, however, the constant reshuffling of leadership positions reveals conflict.

While Sheridan may have created "Tulsa King," he's not the one running the show. The revolving door of this series' production crew starts with its first season, where "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter served as both an executive producer and showrunner. Creative differences between Winter and Sheridan led the former to exit the show before season 2, despite the series' success. In a surprise turn of events, Winter rejoined "Tulsa King" before the sophomore season got underway, but only as an EP and head writer (via The Hollywood Reporter). He would essentially man the writers' room, while director Craig Zisk was considered the de facto on-set showrunner. "Fear the Walking Dead" co-creator Dave Erickson was brought on as the showrunner for the third season, yet is departing before his episodes even air. Winter, who was a consultant on the third season, is set to resume his showrunning duties for the upcoming fourth season down the line.

It's clear that "Tulsa King" always seems to fluctuate in terms of who's in charge from season to season. In addition to that, issues raised by the cast and crew led the Oklahoma City-based show to move from its shooting location in the first season to the much more financially feasible Atlanta, Georgia for its second season and beyond (via Dextero). The third season could be the thing that really kicks the "Tulsa King" franchise into overdrive as Paramount+ has already ordered a spin-off series entitled "NOLA King," with the kicker being that it's surrounding a character viewers haven't even met yet.

Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr. has been propped up as an antagonistic figure at some point during season 3. I suppose it shows confidence in what they have, but I think it's funny that the spin-off's synopsis technically spoils the outcome of his presence in the new season of "Tulsa King" before it even airs. "Reacher" at least gave Maria Sten's Francis Neagley time to make an impression in the original show before moving forward with her own series. Despite earlier reports, it appears Erickson will also not return to helm Jackson's Louisiana-based spin-off, and will instead go back to showrunning "Mayor of Kingstown," so he'll be staying in the Sheridan family.

The season 3 premiere of "Tulsa King" is set to drop on Paramount+ on September 21, 2025.