Reacher Season 4 Filming Update Will Disappoint Fans
Prestige television can go out of its way to deliver high-concept ideas with an all-star cast, a puzzle box mystery, and an abundance of visual effects, but sometimes, all a show really needs to be successful is a big guy bringing the beatdown. "Reacher" has been a tremendous success for Prime Video, with its third and latest season setting new viewership records for the streaming service. There doesn't seem to be any sign of Alan Ritchson's titular behemoth slowing down anytime soon.
Based on the popular novels by author Lee Child, the "Reacher" series follows ex-Army Major Jack Reacher as he hops from location to location, dispensing justice through his potent cocktail of stature and smarts. Indeed, while he can lay the smackdown on just about anyone if it's needed, Reacher is highly proficient at using his wits to resolve a conflict before it escalates further. A large part of the show's popularity comes down to Ritchson's performance and his affable charm, which allows him to really endear viewers to his cause. He's a good egg, that Reacher.
For as much as "Reacher" props up its avenging superman, though, it also takes the time to show that he can get even more done when he has a crew like his former 110th Special Investigations Unit by his side. Reacher's most important ally in that regard is probably Francis Neagley (Maria Sten), the 110th Unit veteran who made her first screen appearance in the series' inaugural season and has become a constant presence since.
Given how well-received "Reacher" season 3 was, expectations are higher than ever for the next batch of "Reacher" episodes. Be that as it may, it appears season 4 won't come to pass until sometime after the upcoming "Neagley" spin-off series.
Season 4 likely won't shoot until the Neagley spin-off show is completed
According to TVLine, most of the same crew that work on "Reacher" are also involved in making the "Neagley" series. That means production on season 4 of the flagship show will likely be delayed until the spin-off is all sorted out.
It wouldn't be Prime Video unless there were a spin-off of a highly popular series in the works from the same creative team. While some may be frustrated by having to wait even longer to see more of Ritchson kicking butt, the positive reception to Sten's performance throughout the series as a former soldier turned private investigator gives credence to the spin-off's existence in the first place. /Film's Joe Roberts even made a strong argument about how an episode from "Reacher" season 3 gave an indication of what the "Neagley" show could look like.
At the moment, "Neagley" counts Greyson Holt, Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, Matthew Del Negro, and Pierce Woodrow as series regulars (via Variety). There are currently no concrete details about when, exactly, the show takes place with respect to the "Reacher" timeline, although it's confirmed that Sten's title character will find herself on a similar vigilante path while investigating the death of a friend in Chicago using the skills she acquired from being in the 110th Unit.
The "Neagley" spin-off was announced prior to "Reacher" season 3's premiere back in October 2024. Production got underway back in February and is expected to last into June, which means "Reacher" season 4 will probably start rolling cameras sometime later that summer. Given the turnaround between previous seasons, it appears "Reacher" season 4 won't be arriving until relatively later in 2026. Of course, that also suggests the "Neagley" show will debut before then, helping to tide fans over until the big guy's return.
The first three seasons of "Reacher" are currently streaming on Prime Video.