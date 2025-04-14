Reacher Season 4 Filming Update Will Disappoint Fans

Prestige television can go out of its way to deliver high-concept ideas with an all-star cast, a puzzle box mystery, and an abundance of visual effects, but sometimes, all a show really needs to be successful is a big guy bringing the beatdown. "Reacher" has been a tremendous success for Prime Video, with its third and latest season setting new viewership records for the streaming service. There doesn't seem to be any sign of Alan Ritchson's titular behemoth slowing down anytime soon.

Based on the popular novels by author Lee Child, the "Reacher" series follows ex-Army Major Jack Reacher as he hops from location to location, dispensing justice through his potent cocktail of stature and smarts. Indeed, while he can lay the smackdown on just about anyone if it's needed, Reacher is highly proficient at using his wits to resolve a conflict before it escalates further. A large part of the show's popularity comes down to Ritchson's performance and his affable charm, which allows him to really endear viewers to his cause. He's a good egg, that Reacher.

For as much as "Reacher" props up its avenging superman, though, it also takes the time to show that he can get even more done when he has a crew like his former 110th Special Investigations Unit by his side. Reacher's most important ally in that regard is probably Francis Neagley (Maria Sten), the 110th Unit veteran who made her first screen appearance in the series' inaugural season and has become a constant presence since.

Given how well-received "Reacher" season 3 was, expectations are higher than ever for the next batch of "Reacher" episodes. Be that as it may, it appears season 4 won't come to pass until sometime after the upcoming "Neagley" spin-off series.