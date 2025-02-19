Reacher Season 3 Review: TV's Best Action Show Gets Its Mojo Back

The appeal of Jack Reacher lies in its simplicity. Here is a man who is stronger than you, smarter than you, better looking than you. Here is a man without any of the anxieties that make your life difficult, a man literally tied down to nothing, a man carved out of pure American mythology who has been claimed by every corner of the political spectrum. And most importantly, here is a man who uses his seemingly superhuman abilities to right the wrongs of strangers as he travels the country in obscurity, stumbling into situation after situation where a little bit of righteous justice can protect an ailing community. Jack Reacher isn't just a power fantasy — he is the power fantasy, an American riff on the unstoppable heroes of ancient myth, a figure whose one and only concern is doing the right thing, even when doing the right thing involves a dozen broken arms and snapped neck or two.

Author Lee Child understood the powerful, base appeal of Jack Reacher when he created him nearly 30 years ago. And when Prime Video's "Reacher" debuted, it was clear the character was in the hands of a team of writers and filmmakers who understood that appeal. However, the show's second season was a regression, a startling step backwards in quality that was as puzzling as it was disappointing.

So the third season of "Reacher" arrives with something to prove. It needs to be as good as the first season. It needs to shrug off the sins of the second season. It needs to prove that, like its title character, this series can absorb punishment and get right back up. Thankfully, the new season isn't just a bounce back: It's a high watermark for the series so far — a violent, hilarious, oddly charming spectacle of muscle and grit and sardonic comedy. It's sexy, too. "Reacher" isn't just back — it's back with a vengeance.