Reacher Season 3 Has Finally Cast The Greatest Villain In The Entire Series

Reacher's back — unfortunately, he's not alone. Author Lee Child's airport-paperback novel series famously stars a hero that can only be described as a walking, talking tank. Prime Video's "Reacher" series has neatly translated the franchise's popularity on the page to the streaming era, thanks in large part to Alan Ritchson (recently the scene-stealing star of Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare") as Jack Reacher. A far cry from Tom Cruise's capable (if not even remotely book-accurate) casting in the two movies, Ritchson embodies all the physicality described in the original books. After two successful seasons throughout the last few years, however, Reacher is due for his biggest challenge yet ... speaking extremely literally, of course.

Reacher's greatest enemy now has an equally as formidable actor attached to the role. According to CinemaBlend, the hulking villain known as Paulie will be played by Olivier Richters in all his seven feet, two inches and roughly 350 pounds of brutality. We wouldn't ordinarily go to such extreme measurement detail in casting reports here at /Film but, well, there's absolutely nothing "ordinary" about this one. The news was confirmed by new "Reacher" season 3 addition Anthony Michael Hall, who was previously cast as villainous series regular Zachary Beck. While talking to the outlet, he described Richters' involvement as:

"He reminds me of ... 'The Spy Who Loved Me,' the Jaws character that Richard Kiel played. He was a literal giant, like seven foot two ... That character (Paulie) does live in the show, and they have an epic battle. I don't want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book.