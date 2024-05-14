Reacher Season 3 Is Arriving Later Than You Probably Expected

Get ready, folks, because the man with the fists the size of Thanksgiving turkeys is going to return ... slightly later than we hoped. According to star Alan Ritchson, "Reacher" season 3 won't premiere on Prime Video until 2025

The news comes from Ritchson's Instagram stories, where he shared an image with just the words "The biggest name in action hits again in 2025" followed by the title of the show.

"Reacher," of course, is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, and follows a former Army military policeman who is also the biggest and strongest man on the planet; a large man who also happens to be smart as hell; a wanderer who travels from town to town solving crimes and beating the crap out of people. As /Film's own Valerie Ettenhofer wrote in her review of season 2, this self-aware action show "has all the ra-ra spirit and obsession with punishment one would expect from a military propaganda figure, but [Reacher] also calls out corruption (often in the military and police force), loves dogs, respects women, and lives like a nomad. He talks like a fan of Sherlock Holmes stories, acts like an alien on their first-ever trip to Earth, and kills like he's a judge, jury, and executioner all rolled into one."

Though we have to wait longer for the new "Reacher" to premiere, at least we know the wait will be worth it. We know season 3 is based on "Persuader," the best book in the series, a book that /Film's Jacob Hall described as practically a "Friday the 13th" movie but Jason Voorhees is "a hulking former military police officer turned drifter with a serious grudge." Or, given the old manor setting, think of it as an Agatha Christie murder mystery but the murderer is also the hero.