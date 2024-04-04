Reacher's Hulking Alan Ritchson Is Exactly The Mental Health Advocate We Need Right Now

I'll never forget the day a doctor told me that I had bipolar disorder. Although I was smart and well-versed enough to know, cognitively, that Alex Forrest in "Fatal Attraction" was a problematic example of how a person living with bipolar disorder behaves, I couldn't shake the immediate fear in my soul that this diagnosis meant that I was going to be just like her. Still sexy as hell, obviously, but also the type of person who would stalk a one-night stand, kill their family pet, and pour acid on their car. Fortunately, in the years since my diagnosis, a slew of celebrities have been open about their own diagnoses. Carrie Fisher's memoir "Wishful Drinking" is arguably the highest-profile example, but Mariah Carey, David Harbour, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Linda Hamilton, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and legendary Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson have all spoken candidly about how bipolar disorder impacts their lives.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published a profile about actor Alan Ritchson, and I expected to read about his family, his military brat upbringing, his workout regime, and his thoughts on his explosive popularity following the success of "Reacher." I adored his work on "Blue Mountain State," he was a perfect Gloss in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," and I'll be brave enough to admit his Raphael in the Michael Bay-produced "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies is one of the redeeming factors. But to be completely transparent, I hadn't done much work digging into the life of Ritchson. I knew I liked him after he was spotted wearing a T-shirt that said "Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor" and the inner Midwest Dad in me is hopelessly addicted to "Reacher," but I've been conditioned to think that all these blond Hollywood hunks are the same.

I've never been more thrilled to be corrected and immediately humbled because Alan Ritchson is exactly the mental health advocate we need right now.