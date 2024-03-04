Alan Ritchson's 7 Best Roles That Aren't Reacher, Ranked

Alan Ritchson is a force of nature in Prime Video's "Reacher," where he delivers a compelling, book-accurate performance of the titular drifter with a penchant for solving crimes. Ritchson balances Reacher's brute strength with the perfect amount of vulnerability, painting him as a man fiercely dedicated to the cause, willing to evolve as a person when the situation demands so. While Reacher is perhaps one of his best roles so far, Ritchson's career is marked with performances that need to be highlighted, given how often they tend to be overlooked.

Before Ritchson started playing buff dudes who could beat up anyone in the room, he embodied a diverse range of characters on both the big and small screens. Ritchson started his career with a recurring guest role in the DC Comics series "Smallville," where he played Arthur Curry/Aquaman — a role he reprised when he voiced the character in the animated film, "Justice League: The New Frontier." The actor went on to appear in brief roles in "Black Mirror," "CSI: Miami," "90210," and "Hawaii-Five-0," and also played Hawk in "Titans," while appearing in a cameo role in CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Ritchson's earliest movie credits include "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (where he plays the violent tribute, Gloss), the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" reboot, and "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland," among others. He also directed and co-wrote the 2021 comedy thriller, "Dark Web: Cicada 3301." As there is much ground to cover, let us jump right into some of Ritchson's best roles over the years, ranked in ascending order.