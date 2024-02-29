In Another World, Alan Ritchson Could Have Been Thor

After 20 years in the business, Alan Ritchson is finally having his moment. The actor is perfectly suited to his starring role in Prime Video's "Reacher," so much so you'd swear he was engineered in a lab for the sole purpose of bringing Lee Child's brawny blonde bruiser to life on the screen. It didn't come easy, though. After making some waves on "American Idol" and then popping up as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in a handful of "Smallville" episodes, Ritchson seemed primed to break out thanks to his role on the cult college football sitcom "Blue Mountain State." Instead, he spent most of the next decade serving as a third-tier player in various network shows and a handful of big-budget pictures.

Things might've gone very differently, had Ritchson landed the role of another blonde superhero beefcake. Not that long after being cast as the brash football captain Thad Castle on "Blue Mountain State," the actor made a failed bid to play Thor Odinson in the then up-and-coming Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as Ritchson himself would tell you, it's his own dang fault he missed out on the coveted part. "I didn't take it seriously," he admitted in an interview with Men's Health. "I was like, 'They'll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.'" Instead, the film's casting crew informed him he simply hadn't shown "the craft" they were looking for (unlike his competitor and the future God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth).

So, what do you do after losing out on one of the biggest roles of the decade? If you're Ritchson, you go back to school.