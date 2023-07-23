Alan Ritchson Set His Expectations For Reacher Low After His Time On DC's Titans

"Reacher" season 2 is set to debut soon, though there's still no official release date. And anticipation is high, as fans eagerly await the return of what they view as a book-accurate depiction of their beloved hero. But prior to the first season's success, Alan Ritchson remained skeptical about how his show would fare, having seen the way things went with "Titans."

DC's attempt at bringing the Teen Titans to the small screen achieved mixed results. Originally debuting on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service, which was ultimately folded into HBO Max, "Titans" ran from October 2018 up until May 2023, shifting to HBO Max (now just Max) partway through its run. And while Ritchson's character died in the third season, he was around long enough to witness this change of streaming platform prior to season 3.

That meant that when he came to "Reacher," he was wary of how successful this latest venture would be. As he said on The Rich Eisen Show:

"I sort of go into it with the mentality, especially just having come off a DC show where I was on 'Titans,' I played Hawk, and there was this huge Warner Brothers rolling out with DC, this new platform, and they're like, 'This is gonna be monstrous,' and it fizzled out. The platform's not there anymore. It got swallowed up by HBO, it just sort of disappears. You just never know what to expect. And so I sort of just go in expecting that and, you know, manage my expectations."

In hindsight, Ritchson needn't have been so wary. The actor went on to explain how he "walks down the street now and [he's] got 80-year-old grandmas that are like, 'Reacher! Reacher sign this napkin!'" prompting him to remark, "Wow! Everybody is watching this thing."