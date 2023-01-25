Titans And Doom Patrol Will End With Their Fourth Seasons On HBO Max
Following the departure of Walter Hamada from Warner Bros. Discovery, DC Films became DC Studios and the company appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-chairs of the all-new DC Universe. However, when they stepped into these new positions, the duo weren't just given the reins to the cinematic universe containing fan-favorite characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. They were also brought in to oversee the television and animation projects based on the vast history of DC Comics.
As the winds of change blew through the former DC Extended Universe with projects in development getting canceled, new ones being announced, and the fate of others still up in the air, it was only a matter of time before the TV side of the company experienced more major changes as well. I say more because, thanks to a new direction for The CW, the fate of the Arrowverse had already been sealed as "Legends of Tomorrow," "Naomi," "Stargirl," and "Batwoman" were all canceled last summer while "The Flash" was granted an abbreviated 9th season to wrap up the story that started with 2012's "Arrow" starring Stephen Amell.
But now "Titans" and "Doom Patrol" are the latest casualties of the chopping block after their four-season runs led them down a rocky road that took them from the relatively short-lived DC Universe streaming service to HBO Max.
Crisis on infinite Earths
In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that both shows produced by Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti will take their final bows at the end of their current seasons, which are both on hiatus at the moment after airing the first parts of their 12-episode seasons in recent weeks. A spokesperson from HBO Max revealed the news and thanked everyone involved in both productions.
"While these will be the final seasons of 'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol,' we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings. We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank 'Titans' showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For 'Doom Patrol,' we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the 'Titans 'and 'Doom Patrol,' investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."
Personally, I believe that "Doom Patrol" is the best and "Titans" is among the worst live-action shows that DC has produced in recent history. However, as annoyed as I was by the storytelling in the latter series, they were finally hitting a stride that brought the show closer to the bar set by the superior "Doom Patrol."
Titans, go!
"Titans" was the first scripted series ordered for the DC Universe streamer in 2017, featuring a collection of young heroes from one of the most popular superteams in comics history. As the team went through their own problems discovering themselves and growing as a team, they faced off with villains such as Trigon, Deathstroke, Blackfire, the Scarecrow, and Lex Luthor. They even got some help from Bruce Wayne and Barbara Gordon along the way.
But unfortunately, in the end, they were no match for CEO David Zaslav and the new, more integrated plans of DC Studios for the future. "Titans" executive producer Greg Walker expressed his gratitude on behalf of the whole team and remained optimistic about the final six episodes that have yet to air.
"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years. I couldn't have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve."
"Titans" cultivated a passionate fanbase, but some grew frustrated with the storytelling and the tone as the seasons went on because it didn't seem to match up with the fun or the heroics that they had become accustomed to with these characters. It took some strides to finally correct course in the fourth season, but it was a little too late. At least Krypto was always the very best boy.
The butts are loose!
On the complete flip side, "Doom Patrol" is the best live-action series produced by DC in recent history. Spinning out of a particularly memorable episode of "Titans," it received a straight-to-series order to become the next DCU original series. Though based on slightly more niche characters than the flagship, the incredibly weird and extremely empathetic show starring Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Matt Bomer, Matthew Zuk, Brendan Fraser, Riley Shanahan, and Timothy Dalton was a sensation that had superhero fans talking. Seriously, who wouldn't react to singing and dancing butt monsters that turn into zombies at one point? But aside from having an endless supply of surprises (like butts), it had a lot of heart and showed how a group of deeply flawed people can still survive, thrive, and be a family. Showrunner Jeremy Carver also expressed his thanks to everyone involved in this absolutely bat-s*** crazy program in typical "Doom Patrol" fashion.
"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff, and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."
With this round of cancellations, one has to wonder if the remaining live-action shows like "Superman and Lois," the upcoming "Gotham Knights," or Berlanti's long-gestating Green Lantern series will be folded into Gunn and Safran's plans moving forward or not. There's also "Peacemaker" and "Pennyworth," the latter of which recently moved to HBO Max from Epix. I think it's probably safe to say that one of those is definitely staying ("Peacemaker," duh) but we'll be following closely to see where the rest end up.