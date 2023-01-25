Titans And Doom Patrol Will End With Their Fourth Seasons On HBO Max

Following the departure of Walter Hamada from Warner Bros. Discovery, DC Films became DC Studios and the company appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-chairs of the all-new DC Universe. However, when they stepped into these new positions, the duo weren't just given the reins to the cinematic universe containing fan-favorite characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. They were also brought in to oversee the television and animation projects based on the vast history of DC Comics.

As the winds of change blew through the former DC Extended Universe with projects in development getting canceled, new ones being announced, and the fate of others still up in the air, it was only a matter of time before the TV side of the company experienced more major changes as well. I say more because, thanks to a new direction for The CW, the fate of the Arrowverse had already been sealed as "Legends of Tomorrow," "Naomi," "Stargirl," and "Batwoman" were all canceled last summer while "The Flash" was granted an abbreviated 9th season to wrap up the story that started with 2012's "Arrow" starring Stephen Amell.

But now "Titans" and "Doom Patrol" are the latest casualties of the chopping block after their four-season runs led them down a rocky road that took them from the relatively short-lived DC Universe streaming service to HBO Max.