Doom Patrol Season 4 Teaser: The Killer Butts Are Back, And Now They Sing 'Shipoopi'

Things may be completely up in the air when it comes to Warner Bros., HBO Max, and DC, but one thing is for certain: "Doom Patrol" is coming back. Yes, the irreverent superhero show returns for a fourth season on December 8, 2022 on HBO Max, and a new teaser trailer has been released for all of the fans to get excited about. Of course your collection of misfit superheroes are back, but what I expect most people will be thrilled to see is the return of the Were-Butts.

Usually this little monsters are a bloodthirsty menace, but they also enjoy a song and a dance as well. In the trailer, the Were-Butts treat us to a rendition of the exuberant (or highly annoying, depending on the listener) number "Shipoopi" from Meredith Wilson's classic 1957 musical "The Music Man." As a fan of that show and the number, I find making mockery of "Shipoopi" a little tiresome and hacky, but in the context of a superhero show, perhaps the incongruity of butts singing will work for some people. Check it out for yourself below.