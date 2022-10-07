Pennyworth Season 3 Is A Super Dramatic Season For Batman's Parents [NYCC]

Did you know that Batman's famous and devout Butler, Alfred Pennyworth, has his own spy show on HBO Max (after airing on Epix) from the creators of "Gotham"? And it's on season 3? Maybe the recent extended retitling of "Pennyworth" to "Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler" could alert you to that.

In 1960s London with alternative sameish-but-different history, former British SAS soldier, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) sought to found his own security company. He later ends up working for young billionaire Thomas Wayne. In season 2, Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) marries Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) and she gives birth to their daughter (in a curveball for Batman fans who were expecting to see Bruce Wayne sooner). Last season, a civil war ended, and season 3 is making a five-year time jump into the '70s.

/Film writer Caroline Cao sat with executive producers and co-showrunners Bruno Heller and John Stephens, Jack Bannon, and Ben Aldridge to learn more about season 3.

So why the time jump of five years?

"We wanted a different feel," answered Stephens. Now that the show is in the '70s, the psychedelic age will play a major role in the proceedings. Also, Stephens said, it's just easier to not work with a baby on set — now that they've aged up the Waynes' daughter, Samantha.