Pennyworth Is Now Titled Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman's Butler, The Funniest Title Change Of All Time

An exclusive trailer published by IGN revealed that "Pennyworth," the show detailing the origins of Batman's trusty butler, is now called "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler." While it's not clear why this title change has been made, we just have to assume that there is an untapped audience of people who would be interested in the show if they were more upfront about its ties to Batman. It's a work of art that I can't stop repeating to myself.

The show had run for two seasons on Epix before it was announced that it would migrate over to HBO Max last year. Given how shows like "Titans" moved over to the streaming platform after the DC Universe service failed to take off, it makes sense for all DC-adjacent shows to now be airing or available to stream in one place. Now that it has that assuredly successful subtitle, we can probably anticipate "Pennyworth" fever to sweep the nation when season three premieres in October.