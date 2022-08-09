Superhero Bits: The Fate Of More DC Shows On HBO Max, Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Marvel's "Midnight Suns" video game has been delayed again.
-
A couple of HBO Max DC shows are still moving forward (for now).
-
"She-Hulk" looks like it's going to have pretty short episodes.
-
Some more info on the "Batgirl" cancellation.
-
All that and more!
Thanos: Death Notes announced by Marvel Comics
Writing a nice little death note for Thanos this Fall… https://t.co/wnOUJmUoX5— Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) August 9, 2022
Marvel Comics might have some new plans on the horizon involving Thanos, given some of what has been going on in "Thor" and "Eternals." To that end, the publisher has announced "Thaons: Death Notes" #1, a new oversized issue that will center on the Mad Titan, telling various stories from his life. A brief logline for the book reads as follows:
Thanos is missing, presumed dead after the chilling events of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić's ETERNALS. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a god fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos' past...and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe's dark future.
The book features an all-star creative team including J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell (who tweeted above), Andrea Di Vito, Travel Foreman, and Ron Lim. Look for it on shelves on November 30.
Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed
Unfortunately, those looking forward to Marvel's "Midnight Suns" video game need to wait longer. The developer recently took to social media to reveal that the game will now launch "later this fiscal year," which means that it could end up arriving in early 2023. The full statement on the matter reads as follows:
"After discussion with the team, we've made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel's Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans. We will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series XIS, and PlayStation 5, with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions following at a later date. We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel's Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone. Marvel's Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we've ever made and we're incredibly appreciative of all the support players have shared with us throughout the years."
It should be noted that the Xbox One, PS4, and Switch versions won't launch right away, so those hoping to play the game on those particular consoles are going to have to wait even longer. It's a real shame too because that last trailer looked pretty impressive. But in these cases, it's better to get it right than to rush something out. We don't want a "Cyberpunk 2077" situation.
Check out these new posters for I Am Groot
Tomorrow, Disney+ is set to release a season's worth of short films centered on Baby Groot, appropriately titled "I Am Groot." I saw an episode of the show during my time at San Diego Comic-Con and can confirm that it is pretty fun. In anticipation of the show's release, Marvel has revealed a series of new posters relating to each of the five shorts contained within the first season. Tune in tomorrow on Disney+ to watch the shorts for yourself.
J.J. Abrams' Constantine show is moving ahead
Amidst the recent fallout from the regime change at Warner Bros. Discovery and the cancellation of "Batgirl," nothing in the DC universe seems safe. However, at least a few projects haven't been axed (at least not yet), and one of them is J.J. Abrams' upcoming "Constantine" series. The news was revealed in a larger piece by Deadline examining the situation. As part of their reporting, they were going over Abrams' big deal at Warner Bros. that has yet to produce much of anything. Well, assuming nothing crazy happens, a new iteration of John Constantine is going to see the light of day. No word on casting or when filming will begin, but if this truly is safe, we should be hearing more soon.
The first four episodes of She-Hulk are pretty short, apparently
Duration of the first four episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw— Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) August 8, 2022
• Episode 1: 35 minutes
• Episode 2: 28 minutes
• Episode 3: 32 minutes
• Episode 4: 34 minutes#MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Z1p6NSw8AY
While the above runtimes have yet to be confirmed by Marvel or Disney+, they have been making the rounds through various fansites and, if true, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" will be on the shorter side of things when it comes to the MCU TV shows. The episodes all clock in at 35 minutes or less and, and let us not forget that includes credits. So this is going to be closer to a half-hour comedy than a one-hour drama, at least at first. We'll see what happens as the show goes on.
The Batgirl movie tested the same as Black Adam
In the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery's axing of the "Batgirl" movie, reports suggested that the film was simply not that good. However, a Twitter Spaces conversation between The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzales and Fandango's Erik Davis shed some more light on the situation. Gonzales explained, "'Black Adam,' the director's cut of 'Black Adam,' tested the same as 'Batgirl.'" However, "Black Adam" was given more money and time to get things right, whereas "Batgirl" only had ten weeks of post-production before the test screening that has gotten a great deal of attention in the aftermath. The filmmakers had no chance to course correct. That is the big difference, it seems, and yet, only one of those movies got canned.
Marvel is taking extra measures to prevent Ironheart spoilers
Marvel's "Ironheart" series recently began filming in Atlanta, Georgia, meaning we are likely to see it on Disney+ next year. But as the Atlanta Filming Instagram account revealed above, the studio is being extra cautious when it comes to spoilers for this one. As we can see, they are using umbrellas and light reflection, amongst other measures, to keep set spoiler-y set photos from making their way online. Is this show hiding some big surprises? Maybe! But unless people start getting really sneaky with the cameras, we're going to have to wait to find out what they are.
The state of Green Lantern and Harley Quinn on HBO Max
The folks at TVLine recently ran down some of the many DC shows either currently on the air or in the works at HBO Max. The outlet updated the status of some shows in the wake of the new strategy being implemented by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. First up, the "Green Lantern" show that we've been hearing about for years is said to be "very much alive" and "definitely moving forward." As for the fan-favorite animated "Harley Quinn" series, the outlet also states that a fourth season is a safe bet, so don't expect to see that one get the ax just yet either. It's not all bad news, dear reader.
Avengers: Endgame Stealth Suit Captain America by Hot Toys
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have unveiled a new 1/6 scale statue based on Captain America from "Avengers: Endgame," specifically the "stealth suit" version of the character. As far as accessories go, it includes Cap's shield and a version of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, as well as a movie-themed figure stand. No word on pricing, but the company warns that it will only be available in select markets, and it is expected to arrive in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. Full details can be found over at ToyArk.