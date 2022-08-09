Superhero Bits: The Fate Of More DC Shows On HBO Max, Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed & More

Unfortunately, those looking forward to Marvel's "Midnight Suns" video game need to wait longer. The developer recently took to social media to reveal that the game will now launch "later this fiscal year," which means that it could end up arriving in early 2023. The full statement on the matter reads as follows:

"After discussion with the team, we've made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel's Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans. We will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series XIS, and PlayStation 5, with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions following at a later date. We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel's Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone. Marvel's Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we've ever made and we're incredibly appreciative of all the support players have shared with us throughout the years."

It should be noted that the Xbox One, PS4, and Switch versions won't launch right away, so those hoping to play the game on those particular consoles are going to have to wait even longer. It's a real shame too because that last trailer looked pretty impressive. But in these cases, it's better to get it right than to rush something out. We don't want a "Cyberpunk 2077" situation.