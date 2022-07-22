I Am Groot Footage Reaction: Everyone's Favorite Tree Is Back For Little Adventures [Comic-Con]

In the episode of "I Am Groot" shown at Comic-Con, our little tree pal is on a lush, plant-filled planet. While walking around, he discovers a muddy hot spring and dives right in. When he sees a firefly-like bug in the spring, he squeezes the bug's insides into the mud. Suddenly, it gets very colorful, and Groot covers himself in mud, placing fruit on his eyes, and dressing up like a little kid would in whatever they could find around the house.

But the bug-filled mud bath has a surprising side effect: Groot has suddenly sprouted leaves all over his tree body. He likes what he sees in his reflection, but he decides to make a meal out of this development and has a montage of different appearances that he creates by using his fingers as scissors to style and shape the leaves into various looks. When he wants a new look, he jumps back into the muddy spring to get all leafed up again. He crafts himself a leafy horse and a beautiful dress.

A nearby bird has grown annoyed with Groot throughout all this. Not only was he awakened by Groot's shenanigans, but he's just had enough of the tree's goofing around. So the bird attacks him. Before you know it the mud bath is gone, and Groot can't have anymore fun with his foliage fashion. But that's when the bird comes in handy. Groot shaves the foul fowl and uses his leaves as a colorful scarf before leaving the planet.