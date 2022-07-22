I Am Groot Trailer: A Hero Of Few Words

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and the overpacked, overhyped event just revealed a new trailer for "I Am Groot." The upcoming Disney+ title isn't exactly a full show — it's actually five shorts, all featuring everyone's favorite monosyllabic tree-person, Groot. Vin Diesel is back again to voice Groot, and Bradley Cooper will also return as the voice of Rocket. Kirsten Lepore directs.

Groot and Rocket will return again, of course, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." For now, though, we'll have to make do with this, which admittedly looks cute and harmless. Watch the "I Am Groot" trailer below as you await the five shorts, which are debuting in August on Disney+! And then put on your favorite playlist and dance around. It's what Groot would want.