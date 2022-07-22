Spider-Man: Freshman Year Is Bringing Back Familiar Friends And Foes, Including Charlie Cox As Daredevil [Comic-Con]
Marvel Studios had plenty of new details to share about the forthcoming projects from their new animation studio that kicked off with "What If...?" (pictured above) a little while back. Among them was "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," a new web-slinging animated series that will be arriving sometime in 2024. That's a long way off, but Marvel still had some exciting details to reveal about the new series, including the roster of characters who will be taking on the webhead. But there are also a couple of surprising allies that Peter Parker will have by his side.
Find out what we learned about "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" at Comic-Con below.
Peter Parker and friends (and villains)
In case it's not clear, "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" takes place during Peter Parker's freshman year of high school. Based on the concept art revealed during the panel, the animation style looks somewhat inspired by classic Spider-Man comics from the 1960s, but with a modern twist. Take a look at Peter Parker and his friends from the series (via @SpidermanFMY on Twitter):
But even more exciting is the roster of goes that Spider-Man will have to deal with in the series. It's quite the assembly of villainy (via @ofbatatinha on Twitter):
The line-up includes Unicorn, Chameleon, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, Rhino, Doc Ock, and more. But what about Norman Osborn? Interestingly enough, it doesn't sound like he'll be taking a villainous turn, at least not yet. During the panel, it was revealed that Norman Osborn will actually act as Peter Parker's mentor in the series. Unfortunately, we don't know who will be voicing these characters yet, and since the show isn't arriving until 2024, it will probably be a little while before we find out. However, there is one character revealed who comes with an exciting casting announcement.
The Man Without Fear
While we're still waiting to hear if Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Daredevil in the new series developing at Disney+, he'll at least get a chance to play the character again in "Spider-Man: Freshman Year." However, he'll be looking quite different from any iteration of the Man Without Fear from Marvel's Netflix series. As you can see in the concept art above (via @nacaomarveI on Twitter), he's wearing a primarily black suit with red eyes and accents. Doctor Strange will also be making an appearance in the series as well.
But let's not forget that this is a Spider-Man series, and it appears we'll be getting several different versions of the web-slinger.
Spider-Men again?
More concept art from "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" (via @ofbatatinha on Twitter) showed off a variety of Spider-Man suits. Based on the extreme variation between the Spider-Man suits, this appears to be some kind of multiverse series. Then again, maybe Peter Parker just experiments with some wildly different wardrobe choices. But it looks like since this is Peter's freshman year, he also has a very basic Spider-Man suit to start off with:
Even though "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" won't arrive until 2024, Marvel clearly has a lot of faith in this series, because they also announced a second season, appropriately titled "Spider-Man: Sophomore Year." We can't wait to see this concept art in action when it's fully animated.