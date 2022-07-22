Spider-Man: Freshman Year Is Bringing Back Familiar Friends And Foes, Including Charlie Cox As Daredevil [Comic-Con]

In case it's not clear, "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" takes place during Peter Parker's freshman year of high school. Based on the concept art revealed during the panel, the animation style looks somewhat inspired by classic Spider-Man comics from the 1960s, but with a modern twist. Take a look at Peter Parker and his friends from the series (via @SpidermanFMY on Twitter):

News:Peter Parker and his friends in Spider man Freshman Year pic.twitter.com/wdMxjW1HY3 — SPIDER-MAN Freshman Year News And Updates (@SpidermanFMY) July 22, 2022

But even more exciting is the roster of goes that Spider-Man will have to deal with in the series. It's quite the assembly of villainy (via @ofbatatinha on Twitter):

The line-up includes Unicorn, Chameleon, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, Rhino, Doc Ock, and more. But what about Norman Osborn? Interestingly enough, it doesn't sound like he'll be taking a villainous turn, at least not yet. During the panel, it was revealed that Norman Osborn will actually act as Peter Parker's mentor in the series. Unfortunately, we don't know who will be voicing these characters yet, and since the show isn't arriving until 2024, it will probably be a little while before we find out. However, there is one character revealed who comes with an exciting casting announcement.