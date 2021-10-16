Batman Butler Origin Story Pennyworth Is Making The Jump To HBO Max

DC's TV adaptations of the Batman universe took a deeper dive with "Pennyworth," the Epix series following the early SAS history of the Wayne family butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). The series takes place in an alternate post-WWII universe where fascists vie for the British government, and Alfred engages in complex espionage with the No Name League (where he meets a young Thomas Wayne, played by Ben Aldridge) to aid truth and justice winning the day in this version of post-war Britain.

DC's Fandome revealed information about season 3 of the series, which will shift forward in time to a world where the series' civil war is over and a new age of heroes and villains is upon our favorite combat-ready butler. The biggest item on the news front, however, is the series' announced shift from Epix to HBO Max, becoming an HBO Max original in Season 3, set for a 2022 launch on the platform.