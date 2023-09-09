The Only Hunger Games Timeline Breakdown You Need

"The Hunger Games" came, saw, conquered, and left — and now, lo and behold, it's back. After spawning an entire subgenre of dystopian teen cinema and then falling out of cultural favor due to a controversial final installment, the billion-dollar film series based on Suzanne Collins' acclaimed young adult novel trilogy will take center stage again thanks to "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

The upcoming film adapts Collins' prequel novel about the 10th Hunger Games and the youth of the original series' villain, Coriolanus Snow. Its marketing cycle is already stirring up major nostalgia and reappraisals for, when all is said and done, one of the strongest and most interesting blockbuster film franchises of the 2010s. Like every prequel, "TBOSAS" also, of course, raises questions among casual fans and the uninitiated about when it's supposed to take place, and how it connects to the saga of Katniss Everdeen, et al. To help matters, we've prepared a complete — and very spoiler-heavy — guide to the "Hunger Games" universe's 100-year known timeline, as detailed in Collins' novels and the rather faithful films released so far.