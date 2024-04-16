The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Review: Alan Ritchson Steals A Fun, Forgettable Movie

There's nobody quite like Guy Ritchie. One of the notable directors who has repeatedly dipped toes in both extremes of the budgetary pool, his unmitigated success with early features like "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" and "Snatch" eventually gave way to blockbusters on the level of "Sherlock Holmes" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" — all bearing his unmistakable fingerprints as much as his various mid-budget efforts do, which recently span five total films in the last five years (and even a television series, too, for good measure). Though perhaps not considered a household name among the most casual of moviegoers, chances are high that the hardworking Ritchie's brand of rapid-fire editing, roguish characters with snappy dialogue, and oh-so-English humor (humour?) are instantly recognizable on some level, at least.

Yet that's perhaps the same reason why "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," his newest World War II action/comedy loosely based on historical events (as adapted from author Damien Lewis' book and its mouthful of a title, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops"), feels jarringly at odds with both itself and Ritchie's own filmography.

All of his usual hallmarks are present and accounted for on the surface, particularly in the half of the film that plays out like a breezy caper. There's the alternately suave and hard-edged lead character Major Gus March-Phillipps (a hilariously unhinged and gruffly bearded Henry Cavill), based on the real-life figure commonly thought to have inspired Ian Fleming's James Bond. Then there are entire sequences that playfully riff on wartime classics like "Casablanca" and Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds," putting a modern and irreverent spin on its throwback touchstones. Ritchie even relies on his usual penchant for flashbacks and non-chronological storytelling, though this is quickly dropped after a tone-setting cold open on a yacht that involves "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson (playing the hulking Anders "The Dutch Hammer" Lassen) affecting a Swedish accent, painting the deck with Nazi blood, and immediately positioning himself as the film's runaway MVP.

All of this works well enough in service of a comedic, low-stakes, and frequently enjoyable romp that regards Nazi soldiers as buffoons and its central men on a mission as unstoppable (and impossibly charismatic) killing machines. All that's missing, really, is a sequence where Gus and his team kick down a bunker door, deliver one final "Screw you!" to historical accuracy, and gleefully pump Hitler full of lead. Honestly, that might've made for a better film. Underneath, however, it's as if Ritchie can't fully decide which tonal lane he wants to stay in: something closer to the self-aware silliness of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," or an Important Historical Drama (complete with ending title cards regaling the feats of the real-life heroes) that grandly gestures towards — but flinches away from — its darkest implications.

Taken as a whole, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" is ultimately a movie of what-ifs and missed opportunities ... even if there's plenty of joy to be found in Ritchson singlehandedly massacring bad guys with little more than his bulging muscles, a bow and arrow, and the greatest pair of adorably tiny glasses since Dave Bautista's in "Blade Runner 2049."